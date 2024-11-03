Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of INZY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.54. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 437,622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 14.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 213,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 117.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 205,417 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

