InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$1.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$170.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.37.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of C$41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.3500838 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPO shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

