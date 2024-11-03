Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells $448,863.47 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plexus Price Performance

Plexus stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.87. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $153.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 204.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plexus by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Plexus by 28.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 384,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Plexus by 158.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

