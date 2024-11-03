Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells $161,180.55 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $161,180.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,989.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $154,349.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $156,984.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $154,008.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $155,589.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,279.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $149,606.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $148,831.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $151,962.00.

RXST stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 298.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 698.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 111,269 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

