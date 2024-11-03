Insider Selling: Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) VP Sells $24,450.00 in Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,817.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Security National Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01. Security National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 88,850 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 220,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

