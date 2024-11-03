Insider Selling: Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) VP Sells $24,450.00 in Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,817.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Security National Financial Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01. Security National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.72%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
