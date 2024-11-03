Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Insmed stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,242,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $4,515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 15,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

