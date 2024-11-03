Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.420-3.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.100-0.120 EPS.

Insperity Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE NSP traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 616,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,986. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Insperity has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $119.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

