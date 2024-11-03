InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.420-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $239.0 million-$249.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.7 million. InterDigital also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.690-14.990 EPS.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock traded up $15.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.70. 868,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27. InterDigital has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

