Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

