Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $51.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.