iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 242,206 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 241,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $57.73. 157,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,964. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $48.98 and a twelve month high of $59.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

