iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,157. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $595.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

