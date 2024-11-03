iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Raised by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $201.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.31. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.