iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $187.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

