iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Cut by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 8.5% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $325.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $243.30 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

