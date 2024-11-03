iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $220.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.37. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

