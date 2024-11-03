iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IFRA stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

