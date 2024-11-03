Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $963.38 million, a PE ratio of -25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.93. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $86.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

