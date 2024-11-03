James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 7,493 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,310,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 456,197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 384,837 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $7,346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 254,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 160.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

