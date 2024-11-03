James Investment Research Inc. Has $67,000 Holdings in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Flexible Solutions International worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSI opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.46. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSE:FSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

