James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 51,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 57,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.