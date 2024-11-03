Janney Capital Management LLC Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after buying an additional 1,695,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8,908.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,440,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

