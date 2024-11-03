Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

