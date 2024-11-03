Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,301.67.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,054.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,050.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,804.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,310.31 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

