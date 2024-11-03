Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 23.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Snowflake by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.
In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $715,051.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,877,196.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average is $130.52. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
