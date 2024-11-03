Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

