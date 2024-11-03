Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,840 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $249,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $818.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $777.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $911.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $866.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.