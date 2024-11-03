Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 57,583 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $92,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 50.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $45.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.
VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
