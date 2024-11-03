Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 40,459 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $113,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 663,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 191,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

