Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,554,000 after buying an additional 1,817,144 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,825,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 966,346 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,247,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after buying an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Janus International Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,947,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 80,362 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

