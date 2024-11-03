Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $161.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $163.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.61.

HSY opened at $179.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hershey has a 12 month low of $176.78 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.46.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 71.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

