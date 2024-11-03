JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $593.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MA. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.92.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $508.08 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $378.48 and a 52 week high of $527.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.77 and its 200 day moving average is $466.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,604,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

