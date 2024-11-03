JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Price

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.87. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

