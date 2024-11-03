JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target to $7.50

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

EC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Ecopetrol stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

