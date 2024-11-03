Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %
KPTI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.16.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
