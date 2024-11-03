Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of KEQU stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.73.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
