Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Stories

