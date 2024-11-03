Key Financial Inc Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Key Financial Inc lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 254.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $233.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $286.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a one year low of $137.77 and a one year high of $243.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

