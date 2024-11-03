Key Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $428.48 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

