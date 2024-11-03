KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,232 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

