Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.830-4.830 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of KTB stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.