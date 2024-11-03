Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.83 from $4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion from $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.830-4.830 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. 1,159,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $670.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KTB

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.