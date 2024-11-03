Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.830-4.830 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

