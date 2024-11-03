Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.830-4.830 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $89.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

