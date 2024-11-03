Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 5345405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.42.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.