L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $235,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $247.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $258.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

