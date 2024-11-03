Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,446,000 after acquiring an additional 343,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

