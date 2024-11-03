Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IYR opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

