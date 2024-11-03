Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,054.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,310.31 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,050.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,804.35.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Raymond James began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

