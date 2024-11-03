Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 358,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.