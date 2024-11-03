Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.6% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $586.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $580.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $418.22 and a 12 month high of $612.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

