Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $28.13 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,132,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 17.1% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $420.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $334.41 and a 1 year high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

